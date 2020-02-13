Host Jan Swift welcomed Denise to the studio to discuss Lafayette’s Annual Azalea Trail Bicycle and Classic Car Cruise.

This year’s event is scheduled for March 7, 2020. The historic Trail is celebrating 82 years of floral splendor.

The Azalea Trail originally began in 1935 when the Chamber of Commerce undertook a citywide beautification effort. By the late 1930’s the Garden Club was fully onboard and walked door to door encouraging local residents to plant azaleas.

By 1940, it is estimated that over 40,000 visitors toured the scenic Azalea Trail in Lafayette. Tourists described the azaleas as one of the greatest floral treats in the South. A film entitled Les Jardins de Mouton Gardens was released by Commerce Pictures of New Orleans, depicting the many tourists who traveled down Hwy 90 to drive the Azalea Trail.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

By 1980, Southern Living named Lafayette’s Azalea Trail one of the top 10 Tourist Events in the South.

You can listen to their conversation here.