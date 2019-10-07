Troy Wayman - One Acadiana from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

Elections are busy times for the staff at One Acadiana, and the current one is no different.

President and CEO Troy Wayman and his organization have hosted candidate forums and the Louisiana Economic Outlook with Loren Scott while also launching a five-year, $15 million dollar IMPACT – The Campaign for One Acadiana campaign to help capture new and expanding business opportunities in Acadiana.

Wayman spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about that and other topics. You can listen to their conversation here.

“I like to always tell people you can’t complain if you don’t vote," he said. "One Acadiana doesn’t endorse candidates. We take the opportunity to educate people on what the candidates stand for. We take the opportunity to educate the candidates on what our robust business-led public policy agenda is. We want people to know what the business community stands for and what they see as the things that are required for them to be successful.”

One Acadiana, a privately funded economic development organization serving a nine-parish area, has over 900 member companies and individuals with about 700 based in Lafayette Parish.