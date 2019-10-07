Troy Wayman - One Acadiana from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.
Elections are busy times for the staff at One Acadiana, and the current one is no different.
President and CEO Troy Wayman and his organization have hosted candidate forums and the Louisiana Economic Outlook with Loren Scott while also launching a five-year, $15 million dollar IMPACT – The Campaign for One Acadiana campaign to help capture new and expanding business opportunities in Acadiana.
Wayman spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about that and other topics. You can listen to their conversation here.
“I like to always tell people you can’t complain if you don’t vote," he said. "One Acadiana doesn’t endorse candidates. We take the opportunity to educate people on what the candidates stand for. We take the opportunity to educate the candidates on what our robust business-led public policy agenda is. We want people to know what the business community stands for and what they see as the things that are required for them to be successful.”
One Acadiana, a privately funded economic development organization serving a nine-parish area, has over 900 member companies and individuals with about 700 based in Lafayette Parish.
Acadiana Business Today: After the Congrès Mondial, Acadiana leaders realize it's not just about preserving French in Louisiana. It's also about connecting to the world's economy; Digital consulting firm Perficient looks to fill 70 positions at Thursday job fair
After the Congrès Mondial, Acadiana leaders realize it's not just about preserving French in Louisiana. It's also about connecting to the world's economy
Will McGrew has seen the economic power of a heritage language in places like the Canadian provinces of Quebec and New Brunswick.
Perficient Inc., a global digital transformation consulting firm with an office in downtown Lafayette, will hold a technology recruitment open…
Royville Project, an 11,000-square-foot development in downtown Youngsville, expected to be complete in January
Two new buildings that can be used for retail or professional office space in Youngsville are scheduled to be complete early next year.
How I Got Here with M&M International chairman and president Quay McKnight: Better days ahead for drilling in the Gulf? 'Acadiana and the surrounding area sure could use it'
Quay McKnight is chairman and president of M&M International, a Broussard-based manufacturer of high-pressure safety valves used for oil e…
The $230 million Our Lady of the Lake children’s hospital that opened last week in Baton Rouge will enhance services offered at Our Lady of Lo…