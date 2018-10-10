Sears Holding Corp., which has one store in Lafayette and another one planned, has hired an advisory firm to prepare a bankruptcy filing that could get filed this week, the Wall Street Journal reported late Tuesday night. 

The company, which has been losing money for years, has $134 million in debt due Monday and has hired New York-based M-III Partners LLC. The firm has been at the company's Illinois-based headquarters in recent days, sources familiar with the situation told Journal.

Sears has more than $11 billion in cumulative losses since 2011, and its annual sales have dropped nearly 60% in that period.

It has an outlet store at 2001 NW Evangeline Thruway and a Home and Life store planned for a shopping center at Kaliste Saloom Road and Ambassador Caffery. Attempts to reach the company regarding the planned store were unsuccessful. 

Sears also has stores in Opelousas and Eunice. 

Follow Adam Daigle on Twitter, @adamdaigleAdv.

View comments