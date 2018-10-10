Sears Holding Corp., which has one store in Lafayette and another one planned, has hired an advisory firm to prepare a bankruptcy filing that could get filed this week, the Wall Street Journal reported late Tuesday night.
The company, which has been losing money for years, has $134 million in debt due Monday and has hired New York-based M-III Partners LLC. The firm has been at the company's Illinois-based headquarters in recent days, sources familiar with the situation told Journal.
Sears has more than $11 billion in cumulative losses since 2011, and its annual sales have dropped nearly 60% in that period.
It has an outlet store at 2001 NW Evangeline Thruway and a Home and Life store planned for a shopping center at Kaliste Saloom Road and Ambassador Caffery. Attempts to reach the company regarding the planned store were unsuccessful.
Sears also has stores in Opelousas and Eunice.