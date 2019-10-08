H&M will hold an Open House/Hiring Event at 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday in the old GAP location inside the Acadiana Mall.

The Swedish company that sells fashion-forward clothing for men, women and children will open a 16,000-square-foot store in the mall this fall. The company, which will employ 20 people at the Lafayette store, is looking for full- and part-time sales advisers and part-time seasonal sales advisers, according to an announcement from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

Interviews will be conducted on site. Applicants should bring a resume or work history.

The store will be the sixth store in Louisiana. H&M and mall officials agreed to a seven-year lease with seven two-year options to extend it, according to court records.

The company was named among America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2019 by Forbes magazine. The company reported an 11% increase in net sales in the second quarter but also noted it will reduce the number of stores it planned to open this year by 45 and focus more on digital investments.