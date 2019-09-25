brandRUSSO, 204 Polk St., will host a series of branding workshops to help small businesses, nonprofits and other organizations distinguish themselves from others in their fields.
“We understand that not everyone is in a position to hire or retain an agency,” brandRUSSO CEO Jaci Russo said, “but we want business to have the opportunity to gain valuable information and interactive expertise in growing their brand.”
Each workshop is geared for professionals in real estate, startup and small businesses, B2B, financial, nonprofit, and retail or hospitality industries. The four-hour sessions will also include a branding assessment, website grader, and social media analysis for each participant.
“We want participants to receive tailor-made assessments that are relevant to them specifically," Russo says. “The value of these workshops and one-on-one interaction with experts is rare, but we think it’s important.”
Workshop dates include:
Real estate agents: 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 10 and 1-5 p.m. Oct. 24.
Small Business, startup and solo entrepreneurs: 8 a.m-noon Oct. 15.
Business to Business (B2B): 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 16.
Financial: 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 25.
Nonprofit organizations: 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 1.
Retail and hospitality: 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 5.
2020 Planning: 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 6.
To register, visit brandrusso.com/brandbuilders.
