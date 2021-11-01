Paige Barnett, director of a unique dance, opera and jazz performance to be held in the town of Washington on Saturday, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about the production.
The production, titled “A Song of Visions – Dance, Opera and Jazz,” will be at 1 p.m. within the chapel on the grounds of the St. John’s Cathedral, 308 Church St. It will be choreographed by Nicole Curtis.
You can listen to their conversation here.
This project is funded in part by grants from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Louisiana Division of the Arts, as well as a Louisiana Project Grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, as administered by the Acadiana Arts Council.
This project is also supported in part by ArtSpark, an Individual Artist stipend supported by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and administered by the Acadiana Center for the Arts.
Barnett noted the performance focuses on “women’s consciousness” issues such as getting married and having a baby, and she wanted to present an artistic creation that addressed those cultural norms in a comical, respectful way. It will include some spoken word along with singing and dancing.
The first act will take place inside the church and the second act will invite audience members to walk outside for the reception and experience a surprise experience which will make their attendance enjoyable.
“The audience will enjoy going along for the ride as the play unfolds,” Barnett said.