A rustic piece of property in Broussard could soon become a chic space for connecting with nature.
Calvary Creek will include private cabins, an outdoor pavilion, a pond, an indoor facility, on-site catering and access to Bayou Tortue.
"Calvary Creek is supposed to be a still place," said Lori Guillory. "It is a really necessary thing. It's meant to be a space to think and reflect, to get away from the world and get into nature."
Construction is just days away from beginning on the property, which is located in the 200 block of Garber Road in Broussard.
The initial phase of construction will include a pond, a pavilion, cabins and a catering service in a renovated Airstream trailer. Eventually, Guillory plans to construct a boardwalk trail through the property's wetlands and a boat launch for paddling to Bayou Tortue.
"It's going to look kind of like the new park they're building at the horse farm," said William Atkinson, who is leading the project with his team at Atkinson Creative Construction.
Calvary Creek is something Guillory decided to take on as an extension of Camp Calvary, her Lafayette childcare service that operates more like a summer camp than a daycare.
"I'm not leaving my day camp for Calvary Creek," Guillory said. "The kids will field trip there, but they won't be there all day, every day. Instead, it'll be a retreat center for churches, schools and others in the area. We'll do weddings to make sure I can pay my bills. It'll be gorgeous, but weddings won't be the main thing."
She and her husband, Douglas "Gil" Guillory, expect to have their new business open and operating by the spring.
"I'm most excited about our pond and the swamp area with the trail through to Bayou Tortue," said Gil Guillory. "I think it'll be an exciting place to bring our family."
The Guillorys have had other business ventures in Acadiana, including operating the former Rivals Sports Grill at the corner of Jefferson and Johnston streets.
After they closed the restaurant in 2012, Lori Guillory struggled to figure out what to do next. One reason she started Camp Calvary was because she couldn't find affordable, engaging childcare for her four children.
She believes God led her to start Camp Calvary years ago and God is leading her to open Calvary Creek now.
"I don't think God is trying to bless me because I'm special or anything," Lori Guillory said. "But I think he's using me as a vessel. He's just calling some crazy woman who's willing to jump off a cliff. Most people hear him calling and it takes 10 years to follow, but that's not how I am. This is how I was made."
The Guillorys hope Calvary Creek can serve as a space for people to escape their busy, hectic lives and reconnect with family, friends, nature and spirituality.
They envision it as a space for day and overnight retreats, residential camps, reunions, fundraisers, weddings and more. They're hoping to host festivals and outdoor concert series at Calvary Creek.
"Our families think we're crazy because we've made a lot of money, lost a lot of money, made a lot of money, lost a lot of money," Gil Guillory said with a laugh. "They say they admire us because we're fearless when it comes to this kind of thing. The truth is, we're scared to do it, but we're even more excited."