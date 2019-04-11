The Vermilion Economic Development Alliance will hold an open house of available buildings in downtown Abbeville Saturday.

Attendees can view real estate opportunities in the historic and cultural district and also tour local businesses that have already taken advantage of the retail and business space downtown, said Anne Falgout, VEDA executive director. The tour will also show off local cultural attractions and redevelopment projects that are part of downtown revitalization efforts.

The event will be 1-40 p.m. and start at the Depot Gift Shop, 201 W. Lafayette St. Admission is free, but anyone interested must register here.

"We are very excited about this first-ever coordinated commercial property open house in downtown Abbeville," she said. "The goal is to foster interest in investment, leverage these unique downtown Abbeville designations and pilot a program that can be replicated in other areas of the parish."