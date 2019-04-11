The Vermilion Economic Development Alliance will hold an open house of available buildings in downtown Abbeville Saturday.
Attendees can view real estate opportunities in the historic and cultural district and also tour local businesses that have already taken advantage of the retail and business space downtown, said Anne Falgout, VEDA executive director. The tour will also show off local cultural attractions and redevelopment projects that are part of downtown revitalization efforts.
The event will be 1-40 p.m. and start at the Depot Gift Shop, 201 W. Lafayette St. Admission is free, but anyone interested must register here.
"We are very excited about this first-ever coordinated commercial property open house in downtown Abbeville," she said. "The goal is to foster interest in investment, leverage these unique downtown Abbeville designations and pilot a program that can be replicated in other areas of the parish."
Acadiana Business Today: Report: Son of St. Landry deputy arrested in connection with 3 church fires; Discount retailer Fred's to close 159 stores, including its Lafayette store on West Congress Street
One person has been arrested in connection with the fires at three historically black Baptist churches in St. Landry Parish, multiple media so…
Discount retailer Fred's Inc. will close 159 stores across the country, including its Lafayette store at 2490 W. Congress St., as the company'…
Walmart to add pickup towers to Pinhook Road, New Iberia stores, robot floor scrubbers at five Acadiana stores
Walmart will add pickup towers to a store in Lafayette and another in New Iberia and make improvements at others, including two remodels, stor…
After months of blocking state revenue forecasts, Louisiana House Speaker Taylor Barras finally agreed Wednesday to recognize additional dolla…
The Vermilion Economic Development Alliance will hold an open house of available buildings in downtown Abbeville Saturday.
Cane River Pecan Co. CNO Jady Regard on the Discover Lafayette podcast: His creative efforts have led to success for New Iberia-based company
Well-known in Acadiana for his chief day job as chief nut officer of Cane River Pecan Co. in New Iberia, Jady Regard brings a sense of joie de…