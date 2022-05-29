Capital One closes Louisiana Avenue location
Capital One closed its Louisiana Avenue location last week.
The bank sent out letters notifying customers of the closure. It’s the latest closure for the national banking company, which has been closing branch offices across the country since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the Lafayette market, Capital One previously closed a location at 3527 W. Pinhook Road. It sold former locations at 3200 Johnston St. in 2018 and at 213 and 211 Vermilion St. in November, land records show.
It also closed 13 locations in Louisiana last year, including several in the Baton Rouge market.
Capital One bought the property from Stirling Properties, which owns the Stirling Lafayette shopping center, in 2009 for $1.15 million, land records show.
The company has two Lafayette branch offices at 3838 W. Congress St. and at 4416 Ambassador Caffery Parkway along with branches in Abbeville and New Iberia.
As of June 30, Capital One had the fifth-largest portion of the market share in the Lafayette MSA with about $970 million in deposits, FDIC data shows.
Shopping center near Johnston Street, Ambassador Caffery sold for $6.3 million
The Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette has been sold for $6.3 million.
Alexandria-based D’Argent Companies bought the 45,000-square-foot center from the Whittington Family Partnership of Lafayette, land records show.
The center is home to a number of independent businesses, including Ema’s Café and Bailey’s Seafood & Grill. The location near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Johnston Street made it an attractive purchase, said Justin Giallonardo, president of real estate for D’Argent.
The center currently has two vacancies that have drawn interest from national tenants, he said.
“We know this location has and will withstand the test of time as a first-class shopping center simply because of its proximity to just about everything,” Giallonardo said.
The company, which owns commercial properties in Baton Rouge, Alexandria and Oklahoma, is looking to buy another shopping center in the $5 million price range anywhere in Louisiana before year's end, Giallonardo said.
It’s the second major purchase for D’Argent Companies in recent weeks after it bought the Central Plaza Shopping Center in Baton Rouge.
LED, Small Business Administration honor outstanding companies
Louisiana Economic Development and the U.S. Small Business Administration recently honored business owners and supporters at the 2022 Louisiana Small Business Awards ceremony.
The 2022 honorees are:
2022 SBA Champion Award recipients
- 8(a) Graduate of the Year: Keith O’Neil Porta, APC Construction, Harvey
- Entrepreneurial Success Award: Brittney Dunn, Brittney Dunn CPA, Shreveport
- Minority Small Business Champion: Fallon Evans, Skye’s Janitorial, New Orleans
- Veteran Small Business of the Year: Dr. Carla Antoine, Life Towne Center for Veterans, Boutte
- Women’s Business Champion: Willie C. Johnson and Kimberly Bardell, WCJ Consultants, Baton Rouge
- Young Entrepreneurs of the Year: Avery Bell, Jared Johnson, Corey McCoy and Tre’Jan Vinson, KOK Consolidated, Lafayette
- SBDC Excellence & Innovation Center Award: Heidi Melancon and Jimmy Nguyen, LSBDC at Nicholls State University, Thibodaux
- Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to a Disaster Recovery by a Volunteer: Howie Kaplan, The Howlin’ Wolf, New Orleans
- Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to a Disaster Recovery by a Public Official: Mayor Nic E. Hunter, Lake Charles
2022 LED Entrepreneur Awards
- LED Small and Emerging Business of the Year: Lameika Washington, Diamond Security Services, Baton Rouge
- LED Outstanding Small and Emerging Business Development Graduate Award: Elizabeth Shephard, LifeCity, L3C, New Orleans
- LEDC Bank of the Year: Hartley Crunk, Hancock Whitney, New Orleans
- Hudson and Veteran Champions: Commissioner Jim Donelon, Department of Insurance; Maj. Gen. D. Keith Waddell, Department of Military Affairs; Casey Tingle, Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness
- Louisiana Procurement Technical Assistance Center Contractor of the Year: Justin Reeves, Justin J. Reeves, Houma
- Manufacturing Extension Partnership of Louisiana Small Manufacturer’s Award: Leonard Carmouche, EME Company, Prairieville
- National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Champion Award: Clint and Danny Graham, Lincoln Builders, Ruston
- USDA Rural Development Lender of the Year: Derek Chaisson, United Community Bank, Raceland
- USDA Rural Development Borrower of the Year: Richard Hope, Advanced Welding School, Walker
- Louisiana Small Business Person of the Year: Craig A. Stevens, Genesis 360, Baton Rouge