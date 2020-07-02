Public-facing Deano's South employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus on two occasions in the last two weeks.
The first employee notified management of a positive result for the virus on June 19, according restaurant owner Tim Metcalf. The busser had worked multiple shifts at the restaurant leading up to the confirmed case, Metcalf said.
Deano's South, located at 2312 Kaliste Saloom Road, closed early that Friday.
Metcalf hired a professional team to deep clean the restaurant and air conditioning system and paid for rapid COVID-19 testing for the 38 other employees who work at that location of the restaurant.
"All of the employees received a negative test result, and they celebrated and went downtown that night," Metcalf said with a sigh. "They went and celebrated afterward and posted pictures of it on social media. No masks."
Metcalf admits that he only wears a mask when required, which he said was the case during a trip to Las Vegas last weekend. Otherwise, Metcalf said he tries to avoid spending time in groups to protect himself from COVID-19, the disease cased by the novel coronavirus.
A second employee of the restaurant's south side location tested positive for the coronavirus Monday afternoon. That front-of-the-house employee had not worked at the restaurant since five days earlier on June 24.
Metcalf said that employee had spent time in a crowded condo in Florida between the last shift at the restaurant and the positive test result.
Again, the restaurant and air conditioning system was professionally sanitized, Metcalf said.
He's now scheduled weekly sanitation for both the south location and his original restaurant at 305 Bertrand Drive.
"So far, we've dodged bullets at Bertrand," Metcalf said. "We've been pretty lucky there. We've had people's roommates and family members in the home test positive, so we've had employees who were staying home later test positive, but we've thankfully not had anybody there who's been working shifts test positive."
Metcalf said he's been following all recommendations from public health officials at both restaurants, including greater spacing between tables and face mask use for employees who interact with customers.
Deano's, like other businesses, has been checked by local officials for compliance as coronavirus cases rise at a dangerous rate in Lafayette Parish.
"We've been 100% compliant," Metcalf said. "And honestly, I'm not really worried about the city's checks. I'm worried about the customer base. Do they feel safe coming into the restaurant? I don't want somebody coming in and posting a video saying 'Tim Metcalf at Deano's doesn't care about public safety' or 'He has connections and isn't being held to the same standard.'"