The annual Hunters for the Hungry Food Drive will be Sunday with sportsmen and their families being asked to clean out their freezers to donate game and fish, said Johnny Carrier, executive director of the Refinery Mission.
Speaking with Jan Swift on the Discover Lafayette podcast, Carrier the efforts has made a difference in people’s lives by sharing their bounty of wild game and fish as a way to combat hunger. 0The program will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at five drop-off points in the Lafayette area.
“Hunters For The Hungry has increased awareness of its program throughout the state by partnering with all five major food banks in Louisiana,” he said. “By conducting multiple programs such as the Clean Out Your Freezer Day and Freshly Harvested Game and Fish Programs, the organization is providing thousands of meals for Louisiana families.”
Dropoff points will be at
- Cajun Field, 2351 W. Congress St.
- First Assembly Youngsville, 3555 Verot School Road in Youngsville
- MC Taxidermy & Deer Processing, 3829 NW Evangeline Thruway, Carencro.
- Chop’s Specialty Meats, 1019 Albertsons Parkway in Broussard.
- Giles Nissan, 4383 I-49 South Service Road in Opelousas.
- The Refinery Mission services men in transition from incarceration, drug-related issues, homelessness, or crisis, through Christ-centered services.