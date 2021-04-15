The developers behind an 84-unit apartment complex for low- to moderate-income residents on north University Avenue have bought the property for $1.1 million, records show
The Arbours at Lafayette, which earlier this year announced the project in Lafayette but did not identify a location, purchased the 15-acre lot just south of Alcide Dominique Drive for the project, which will be co-developed by Arbour Valley Communities of Alabama and Bearing Point Properties of Baton Rouge.
The project will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units and will serve tenants making 20-80% of the area median income.
Developers received a $7.9 million Community Development Block Grant last summer from the Louisiana Housing Corporation as part of a $106 million Piggyback Mixed Income (PRIME) funding, which addresses the needs of low- to moderate-income renters affected by the 2016 flood.
CDBG funds will be leveraged with 4% low income housing tax credits and an FHA mortgage, Arbour officials said.
“We are thrilled to receive this allocation,” said Gabe Ehrenstein, principal of Arbour Valley Communities. “The award will allow us to develop much needed housing stock to help an area still recovering from the devastating floods of 2016.”
The complex will incorporate high-performing and energy-efficient building design and materials and will highlight healthy living and resource conservation practices. It will include a swimming pool, playground, computer and business centers and a fitness facility.
The development is the latest in a wave of high-density construction in Lafayette, including the Garden Plaza Hotel & Convention Center that is being converted into 217 apartments, the 120-unit West Park Apartments being built next to J. Wallace James Elementary, the former Wyndham Garden Hotel on Pinhook Road that is being converted into multi-family housing and the 51-unit, three-story senior living center near the Acadiana Mall.