The city of Broussard received a $7,500 grant from the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission for the historic Valsin Broussard House, which will serve as a visitors center.
The two-story, Creole-style house, located at 408 W. Main St., was built in 1876 and is the oldest residential building in Broussard. The funding will allow the city to buy displays and furniture to showcase donated historic items and share the city’s history with visitors, city officials announced.
The LVEF grant program uses a portion of the state’s sales tax collection from local hotels to provide grant funding to local museums and exhibitions that enhance the visitor experience.
The Valsin Broussard House will complement the other upgrades as part of the city’s downtown redevelopment plan. The city bought the property last summer, records show.
“The City of Broussard has invested in the Valsin Broussard House in order to create a unique historic showcase and welcome center for our community,” said Mayor Ray Bourque. “The money provided through this grant program will help us to furnish and equip the building to serve its new public function.”