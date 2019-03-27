Taxable sales continued to rise in January in Lafayette Parish with $487 million reported, up almost 9 percent from a year ago and 8.3 percent from two years ago.
Total sales reported stood at $487,311,953, the most ever reported in January, according to data released by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority Wednesday morning. The increase comes after the parish reported the second-highest total sales in 2018 and year-over-year increases in the last 11 months of last year.
“Retail sales are a good barometer of consumer confidence, and it is very encouraging to see retail sales continuing to rebound,” LEDA president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux said. “We have seen improvement in indicators across the board in Lafayette, indicating that the economy has started to emerge from the downturn. Taxable sales is a concurrent indicator that adjusts at the same time as the overall economy.”
Total taxable sales began the year up in all municipalities compared to 2018 — Lafayette (5.2%) Broussard (19.1%), Carencro (20.6%), Duson (14.2%), Scott (6.3%), Youngsville (23.8%) and unincorporated areas of the parish (18.9%).
Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.
