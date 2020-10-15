The Checkers Drive-In that closed earlier this year has been sold.
StarrChex, which owns three other locations in Lafayette and one in New Iberia, sold the property at 3220 Ambassador Caffery Parkway to Chun Ping Lin and Chun Geng Lin of Lafayette for $399,000, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
StarrChex, which also owns Checkers locations in Savannah, Georgia, also closed the Opelousas location.
Attempts to reach the new owners were unsuccessful.
Checkers, which has nearly 900 locations nationwide, had suffered from slumping sales for years until the pandemic hit, industry publications reported, and earlier this year the company named former Boston Market CEO Frances Allen to lead the company. Fitch Ratings indicated it was in danger of filing for bankruptcy.
Yet sales grew 4% between March 24 to June 15, Bloomberg news reported, and its losses were smaller than its other nine main competitors during the pandemic, including Sonic, McDonald's and Burger King.