Traffic counts in October at Lafayette Regional Airport were up again, keeping the airport on pace to have its highest passenger count since at least 2010.

Airport data shows 23,818 enplanements, or passengers boarding a plane at LFT, in October along with 23,818 deplanements. That puts year-to-date totals at 223,742 enplanements and 217,459 deplanements.

Both are on pace to eclipse the high-water mark of 2014 when the first 10 months of that year had 208,706 enplanements and 217,459 deplanements, data shows.

Construction on the airport's new terminal began in November and is progressing, airport officials said, with no impact on parking or other airport operations. The new terminal, which is being built in an empty area away from the existing terminal, will double the size of the current terminal building.

A second security checkpoint will also be installed in the current terminal in January, director Steve Picou said.