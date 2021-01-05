Only two companies have submitted proposals to develop on downtown property adjacent to the Buchanan Street parking garage.

Lafayette Consolidated Government received five notices from companies that they intended to submit a proposal to develop the two parcels of land in early November but got only two proposals by Monday’s deadline, an LCG spokesman said Monday.

The two proposals are from local real estate broker Chad Ortte and from Community Directions, Inc.

Both parcels, which combined are under an acre, are just south of the garage. One is an L-shaped parcel that connects to Jefferson Street, while the other is at the corner of Buchanan and Convent streets.

Two buildings on those parcels could each hold 70-90 units, according to the Downtown Development Authority.

Last year LCG sought proposals for the land but asked developers to include plans for the six-story garage, but the four bids received were rejected.

Community Directions was among those four proposals, offering to create "workforce housing" on Convent and Jefferson streets, with rents between $556 and $1,021 a month, with the first and second floors featuring leasable retail and office space. It also included a seven-story building with 58 apartments on Buchanan and Convent streets and another seven-story building along Jefferson Street with retail and office space on the first two floors and 40 apartments on the top five floors.