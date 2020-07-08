Community organizations will hold a virtual job fair for formerly incarcerated residents and the general public Tuesday.
Virtual booth space for employers is available and can register at reentryjobfair2020-employer.eventbrite.com. There is no cost for businesses to participate.
The job fair is presented by the Acadiana Workforce Solutions, Beacon Community Connections, Fellowship Full Gospel Ministries, Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Lafayette District Probation and Parole, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana Workforce Commission and the nonprofit organization VOTE – Voice of the Experienced.
For more information, visit Lafayette.org/reentry or call Ryan LaGrange at 337-593-1405 or Rachelle Duhon at 337-680-9749.