OFFICE BUILDING: 117 Rue Bastille, Lafayette; AHBA, owner; Trahan Architecture, applicant; M & K Gibson Construction, contractor; $425,000.

Commercial additions, alterations

HOSPITAL: 1214 Coolidge St., Lafayette; Oschner Lafayette General Patient Tower, owner; description, Ochsner Lafayette General; WHLC Architecture LLC, applicant; The Lemoine Co. LLC, contractor; $37,681,677.

GENERAL RETAIL: 5530 Johnston St., Lafayette; Pier One Re-Development, owner; description, shell; Russell Trahan, applicant; Garden City Construction Co., contractor; $348,000.

OFFICE BUILDING: 823 W. Congress St., Lafayette; Jil Daily, owner and applicant; description, flood damage and minor alterations; Continuum Restoration Services LLC, contractor; $57,195.

APARTMENTS: 2032 N.E. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; Acadian Crossing Property, owner; description, hotel conversion to apartments; Chetan Patel, applicant; $0.

New houses

1123 Dugas Road, Lafayette; Magnolia Construction & Roof LLC; $477,000.

104 Winthorpe Row, Lafayette; Jeff Wood Construction LLC; $427,500.

109 Finsbury Lane, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $229,500.

103 Cedar Peak Lane, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.

110 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $202,500.

112 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.

114 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $306,000.

118 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $180,000.

121 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.

103 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.

123 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.

105 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.

107 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.

109 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.

111 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $306,000.

113 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $229,500.

115 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.

119 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.

