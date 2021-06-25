New commercial
OFFICE BUILDING: 117 Rue Bastille, Lafayette; AHBA, owner; Trahan Architecture, applicant; M & K Gibson Construction, contractor; $425,000.
Commercial additions, alterations
HOSPITAL: 1214 Coolidge St., Lafayette; Oschner Lafayette General Patient Tower, owner; description, Ochsner Lafayette General; WHLC Architecture LLC, applicant; The Lemoine Co. LLC, contractor; $37,681,677.
GENERAL RETAIL: 5530 Johnston St., Lafayette; Pier One Re-Development, owner; description, shell; Russell Trahan, applicant; Garden City Construction Co., contractor; $348,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 823 W. Congress St., Lafayette; Jil Daily, owner and applicant; description, flood damage and minor alterations; Continuum Restoration Services LLC, contractor; $57,195.
APARTMENTS: 2032 N.E. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; Acadian Crossing Property, owner; description, hotel conversion to apartments; Chetan Patel, applicant; $0.
New houses
1123 Dugas Road, Lafayette; Magnolia Construction & Roof LLC; $477,000.
104 Winthorpe Row, Lafayette; Jeff Wood Construction LLC; $427,500.
109 Finsbury Lane, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $229,500.
103 Cedar Peak Lane, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.
110 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $202,500.
112 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.
114 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $306,000.
118 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $180,000.
121 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.
103 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.
123 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.
105 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.
107 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.
109 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.
111 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $306,000.
113 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $229,500.
115 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.
119 Red Pine Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.