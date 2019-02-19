The Economy is on the right track
According to Troy Wayman, president and chief operating officer of One Acadiana, and many other panelists things are looking up for the Acadiana region's economy.
He said there may be over $300 million in capital investment coming to the region in the near future just going off number from projects nearing the end of negotiations. He also believes that the diversification the region has done, especially by attracting tech companies like CGI to Acadiana, should lead to the end of double digit unemployment whenever the oil industry has a bust period.
"We're seeing a lot of positive things. Are we where we were before the bottom fell out in the oilfield? No, but we're making significant progress," Wayman said. "We are cautiously optimistic about the diversification of our economic base in the region."
The days of oil busts wrecking the economy are in the past
Diversification of the economy has been made possible in part by the new "age of acceleration" caused by technology that has affected every aspect of the local economy. This has allowed the state to better weather downturns in the the oil industry as diversification has occurred alongside energy production and agriculture, not away from it.
"Lafayette is very much aware that the price of oil. Lafayette has risen or fallen on the price of oil, but those days are behind us," said Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development Don Pierson. "We’re staying active in energy production and agriculture, but we’re on an amazing march toward the diversification of this economy and that’s going to be a key element for us not only to continue surviving, but grow."
