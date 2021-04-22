First Horizon National Corp. generated a $225 million profit during first quarter this year, or 40 cents per share.
The Tennessee bank absorbed Lafayette-based IberiaBank in a $3.9 billion deal that closed during second quarter last year.
The companies are still working to integrate the businesses, executives told investors this week. As such, many IberiaBank signs have not yet been changed, particularly in Louisiana markets. For example, the IberiaBank tower in Lafayette still bears the old company's moniker.
The most recent profits released are compared to $12 million of net income, or 4 cents per share, for First Horizon shareholders during first-quarter 2020. During that same time frame, then-IberiaBank generated $32.8 million in net income.
Since then, Memphis-based First Horizon generated net income of $523 million during third-quarter 2020 and $234 million for the fourth quarter.
The company saw cost savings related to the merger during first quarter worth $76 million on an annualized basis.
So far, the company said it has seen "great results from our legacy Iberia market and relationship managers," such as private bankers, wealth managers and mortgages, executives told investors.
Total revenue at First Horizon increased to $806 million as of March 31 from $478 million during first-quarter 2020. Some of that uptick in revenue stems from the IberiaBank regular business, boosted by tens of thousands of Paycheck Protection Program loans. The federal coronavirus relief program offered loans to small businesses that could be forgiven. During the most recent round of PPP loans, First Horizon underwrote $1.5 billion across 15,000 forgivable loans. It expects much of the paycheck protection loans to be forgiven in the coming months.
At its peak after the first round of paycheck protection loans, the bank had $41.6 billion in loans on the books during third quarter 2020.
Broadly, the company has seen some demand for loans outside of the federal program but expects to see more by the end of 2021.
"While loan demand continued to be muted as clients were still cautious, we're starting to see growth in the loan pipelines and expect demand to pick up some in the back half of the year," Bryan Jordan, chief executive officer of First Horizon, said during an investors call this week.
The company had 1,215 associates in Louisiana as of December 2020.