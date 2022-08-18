A liquid natural gas center of excellence proposed for southwestern Louisiana and involving the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will get a boost from U.S. Sen. John Kennedy’s office
Kennedy talked about the concept along with other topics during a luncheon event with the Broussard Chamber of Commerce and One Acadiana on Thursday. It would be a joint partnership between McNeese State University and UL, he said, at a site to be determined as Louisiana has emerged as a major player in exporting LNG.
McNeese officials announced a plan to house a center on its campus last spring after submitting a proposal to the U.S. Economic Development Administration for a $2.75 million grant. Their plans called for it to include classroom instruction as well as industrial grade facilities where both McNeese students and LNG employees can operate process equipment in a safe, controlled environment, university officials said.
McNeese has already named a director.
“Our plans is to have it run by UL and McNeese,” Kennedy said of the operation of the center. “I’m trying to convince my Democratic colleagues as awe transition to additional forms of energy like wind and solar and hydrogen – not replacing oil and gas but adding it to our arsenal – we have to use LNG as a bridge. Look what’s going on in Europe. We are the LNG capital of the world.”
Three LNG facilities in Louisiana were a big reason why the nation’s export terminals are ahead of their 2021 pace amid growing demand for LNG in natural-gas starved Europe. Sabine Pass LNG in Cameron Parish has exported nearly 626.9 billion cubic feet through May, a 100 billion-cubic-foot spike over a year ago, data shows.
The facility has accounted for more than a third of U.S. production so far.
Kennedy said plans initially were to locate the center in Mississippi, but he was able to steer it into Louisiana. The state’s LNG’s plants could “power the entire world” if it gets federal approval.
“I’ve got to get a signoff by (departments of) transportation and energy, and I’ll get the money,” he said. “I think I’ll be able to appropriate4 even more money for research and development. My goal is when people from all over the world have a question of LNG and how we do it, just come down to Louisiana and we’ll explain it to you.”
Kennedy also said he is trying to get a federal building on the UL campus turned over to university officials. The 28,000-square-foot building that he declined to reveal is about 80% vacant, and a pending deal would include the federal government turning it over to UL and leasing a portion of it.
The university has big plans for it, he said.
Kennedy, who is also facing re-election on Nov. 8 in his quest for a second term in the U.S. Senate, also addressed election integrity, which drew the most audible response from the audience. He talked about why he did not vote for the federal infrastructure bill (“Only about 23% of it was infrastructure,” he said) and the $3.5 billion in road money from the federal government for the state of Louisiana (“Don’t let them tell you in Baton Rouge they don’t have any money,” he said).
‘You sent me to Washington DC,” he told the crowd. “I told you I would tell you the truth, and I have. I told you I would stick, and I haven’t. I know I make people mad, but I think I make the right people mad.”