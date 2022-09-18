LHC Group signs deal with Maryland system
LHC Group and the University of Maryland Medical System signed a definitive agreement to form a new joint venture partnership to provide enhanced in-home health care services in the Baltimore area and 20 counties in Maryland.
The Lafayette-based company will purchase majority ownership of the company and manage the company as part of the deal, which is expected to be finalized in the fall. Expected annual revenue from the joint venture will be $4.8 million, company officials reported, but it will not materially affect its 2022 diluted earnings per share.
The University of Maryland Medical System is a private, university-based regional health system. Its flagship academic campus, the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, is recognized regionally and nationally for excellence in specialized care.
LHC Group is now a joint venture partner for more than 400 U.S. hospitals.
Land that housed Dax on Verot sold for $3.75M
The New Orleans-based real estate company that bought 15 acres in south Lafayette has bought a tract of land that housed a longtime restaurant along Verot School Road.
Key Real Estate bought 13 acres for $3.75 million from Bouillion Family Properties. Part of the property housed Dax on Verot, 2832 Verot School Road, which closed earlier this year.
The sale comes after company bought the property near Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center for $5.75 million, records show.
Both are believed to be high-density residential developments. Key Real Estate has not responded to multiple requests for comment.
The company recently sold its two high-end apartment complexes, the Ansley Walk Apartment Homes and the Robley Place Apartments, to the New York-based Kushner Companies for a combined $93 million, land records show. Kushner Companies is the real estate company once led by Jared Kushner, son-in-law to former President Donald Trump.
Dax on Verot, which had been at that location for 18 years, announced in May it would close after owners Charlie and Kathryn Shank lost their lease, the owners wrote in a social media post.
Key Real Estate has properties in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Chad Ortte represented Key Real Estate in the deal. Melissa White with Coldwell Banker represented the seller.
Coffee Dash to open Lafayette location
The owner of the coffee shop inside Village Deaux in Maurice will open in the former DejaBrew Coffee House space in Lafayette.
Coffee Dash will open a second location at 1517 Ambassador Caffery Parkway possibly by the first of October, owner Erica Stephens said.
DejaBrew Coffee House, which was owned and operated by North Dakota native Laura Landry, closed its doors in late July. Stephens said she wasn’t looking to expand her business but met with Landry and got the idea to take over her space.
“I reached out to her and felt bad (about her closing),” Stephens said. “We kind of started talking, and it kind of worked out that she kind of moved out and I am moving in. I’m taking over the space and making it a Coffee Dash.”
Stephens opened Coffee Dash nearly four years ago when it was owned by Danielle Trahan.