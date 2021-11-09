Even with the Acadiana real estate starting to cool, the median home sale price so far this year is over 12% higher than a year ago.
Monthly data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting shows the median home sale price so far this year at $208,000, up from the $185,000 median sale price through the first 10 months of 2020, the year the market exploded after interest rates plummeted.
While sales approached more normal totals last month — sales in Lafayette Parish dropped 10% off last year’s pace, the biggest drop this year — sale prices have continued to rise. In Lafayette Parish, the median sale price is also up 10%, going from $203,900 a year ago to $224,561 so far this year.
Homes have also sold almost twice as fast as last year in the region: Houses have spent an average 48 days on the market in Acadiana, down from 87 a year ago. In Lafayette Parish, that time has been cut in half: from 77 days a year ago to 37 average days on the market this year.
Part of what’s pushing those prices up could be the lack of inventory and buyers overypaying to get the homes they want. While the 6,970 new listings this year is on pace to top last year’s total, the flood of buyers has created an inventory issue.
“Inventory constraints have been a factor in pushing higher values as an increasing number of buyers have been frustrated by the lack of supply of homes available for sale,” Bacque wrote. “Ours is a short-term excess demand problem, not a long-term shortage of supply one.”
But after three straight months of regressing more to the means, November could explode in activity not seen since the summer months. The number of pending sales filed last month bounced up along with the dollar volume: 684 homes in the region were put under contract at an average sale price of nearly $255,000.
In Lafayette Parish, 452 homes went under contract at an average price tag of nearly $283,000.
“Since June the trajectory of our monthly sales has been declining,” Bacque wrote. “Of course, not all of these contracts will actually close, but still the strength of the market demand, especially at this time of the year, is quite encouraging.”