Offshore oil and gas operators in the Gulf of Mexico are evacuating production platforms and shutting in wells ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon.
As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, offshore personnel were evacuated from 54 platforms, according to the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, which regulates offshore drilling and relies on data submitted by operators.
The 54 platforms represent roughly 7.9 percent of the 687 manned platforms in the Gulf, the agency said.
In addition, roughly 9.2 percent of oil-producing wells, and roughly 9.1 percent of gas-producing wells, in the Gulf have been shut in as a precaution, the agency said. The process, which can typically be done remotely, involves closing safety valves located below the surface of the ocean floor to prevent the release of oil or gas.
Once the storm is over, production facilities will be inspected and undamaged facilities will be brought back online.