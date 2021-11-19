Market Treatz, a shop offering ice cream, shakes, cookies and other sweet treats, will open Friday in the McLain Market Place, 819 E Broussard Road, Suite 104.
Owned by McLain Marketplace owner Bryan and Sylvia McLain, the business is the latest addition to the shopping center, which also includes Market Eatz, that fast-casual eatery which the McLains opened in early 2020.
Among the menu items will be the Market Smash, a homemade ice cream sandwich feature your choice of cookie and ice cream, McLain said. It will open at 4 p.m. today.