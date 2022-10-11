A long-abandoned building on the Evangeline Thruway in north Lafayette will be the site of a seafood restaurant.
Boogaloo’s Seafood Kitchen will open in the soon-to-be-renovated space that once held the Shoney’s restaurant at 2208 NE Evangeline Thruway, the owners announced on Facebook Tuesday.
Work has been ongoing at the building for weeks after sitting empty for years after previous owners ran into legal troubles.
The current owner, listed as Lapri LLC, was cited for failure to pay property taxes in recent years, and Lafayette Consolidated Government placed a lien filed in September on the property $8,435 to remove an unsafe sign on the property, court records show. In 2007 the owners of the restaurant, Dwight Collins and Shoney’s of Lafayette LLC, were ordered to pay over $27,000 in sales tax payments and penalties.
At its peak Shoney’s had over 1,800 locations in 34 states. After the company filed for bankruptcy in 2000, several locations closed with locations in only 17 states.