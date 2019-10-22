Paul Michael Company, located in River Ranch at 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road, will close after a final sale that starts Wednesday.

The Arkansas-based furniture and home decor retailer its fourth store to "concentrate on other business interests," owner Paul Michael said in a company announcement.

"After more than 10 years as the area's premier home furnishings and accessory destination, we have made the decision to close Paul Michael Company store in Lafayette... and to sell our entire store to the bare walls as quickly as possible in order to concentrate on other business interests," Michael said.

The store is now closed but will reopen for a private, by-invitation sale on Wednesday and Thursday before reopening for a final, open-to-the-public sale on Friday. They will also be holding a shopping spree contest during the private sale on Wednesday and Thursday.

Paul Michael Company was founded in 1993 in Lake Village, Arkansas, and opened stores in Monroe in 2003 and Canton, Texas, and Lafayette in 2009. It will open a store in in Round Top, Texas, in the spring.