Olivia Savoie, co-founder of Raconteur Story Writing Services, has built a successful enterprise preserving lives and legacies through the written word.

Savoie, who spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, said her lifelong love of writing and enjoyment of being in the company of older people helped lead her into this business venture, which results in heirloom stories and tribute books.

You can listen to their conversation here.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Savoie credited a high school teacher who encouraged her to be a biographer, and she took that advice and recounted that on the same day she graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2016 she “walked out of her last final exam and into her first client’s home to do a life story interview.”

Raconteur means storyteller in French, and she selected the name for her business in honor of her grandmother, who spoke French.

Her husband, Joshua, is co-founder of Raconteur and “does everything but write the life histories," she said. He handles the scheduling, helping with the photographs and working with the families.