Taxable sales in Lafayette Parish through August are up from each of the last two years, according to a report from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
With more than $500 million in sales in August, 2018 year-to-date taxable sales have reached $3.96 billion, up 3.3% from 2017 and up 6.5% from 2016. Sales in the city of Lafayette are down just 0.1 percent -- or $3.5 million -- but have risen significantly in neighboring municipalities and in the unincorporated area.
Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.
Sales were up in Broussard (15.2%), Carencro (11.6%), Duson (37.0%), Scott (16.6%), Youngsville (19.9%) and unincorporated areas (1.8%).
In Lafayette, year-to-date sales are up in the vehicles, furniture and miscellaneous/other categories from 4.3% to 5.8%. Food, apparel, general merchandise, building materials and services are down to 1.2% from 7.0%.
“As the holiday shopping season approaches, it is vital that residents shop local," LED president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux said. "Shopping in local stores keeps more money in the community than shopping with many online retailers does. Our forecasting model shows a strong end to the year with more than $1 billion in sales expected in November and December.”