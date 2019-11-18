The Surge Entertainment Center by Drew Brees will open Saturday, a spokesman for the Saints quarterback said Monday.

Brees is co-owner of the business of 43,000-square-foot business at 2723 W. Pinhook Road that will feature a trampoline park, bowling lanes, a restaurant and batting cages. It’s a new concept within the Surge company and co-owner Darren Balsamo.

The location is in a building that originally housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket but had recently been used as Hope Alive Church. Construction has been ongoing since earlier this year after the company obtained a demolition permit with the city in January.

Brees and Balsamo have been involved in the project for some time, Brees said. A similar project will open later in West Monroe, and the two have plans to open locations in Lake Charles and Shreveport.

The building is split into thirds, with video games, trampoline areas and a ninja course on the right side. The middle will have 10 bowling lanes alongside a mural by Leah Morace of Marksville with Lafayette in capital letters with each letter containing something that signifies Lafayette, including Drew Brees holding up his son after winning the Super Bowl in the T.

It also has four VIP bowling lanes in the back of the building along with a golf simulator and a karaoke room. The full restaurant and bar has a 14-foot television mounted on the wall.

The center will employ at least 130 people and will stay open until 11 p.m. during the week, 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 10 p.m. Sundays, general manager Nat Belloni said.