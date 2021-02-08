The sound wall along Ambassador Caffery Parkway north of Johnston Street will be replaced, District 3 City Councilor Liz Webb Hebert said.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Hebert noted that while she was running for office, "Everyone asked how to fix the wall." The structure, built two decades ago, was built to direct flooding to the streets and away from the neighboring residential areas, but it's become damaged over the years.
With the support of the Lafayette Parish Public Works Department and the administration, the wall is in the process of being replaced.
Hebert talked about that and other issues. You can listen to their conversation here.
Hebert also talked about deconsolidating city/parish government and noted how dialogue has increased since the amendment passed that created a separate city council.
The City Council voted unanimously last month to create the “Protect the City Committee.”
“'Fix the Charter'” (initiative) opened our eyes and is allowing honest conversation about where our taxes go," she said. "We can pen the hood, see what’s wrong and determine where we need to go.”