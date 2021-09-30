Renters in Lafayette are paying the highest monthly rents in Louisiana, according to one company’s report.

The median rate for a one-bedroom apartment in Lafayette is being rented for $1,050 a month with a two-bedroom unit going for $1,275 a month, the highest among the state’s five metro markets surveyed by apartmentlist.com in its September report.

Rates have increased 13.8% compared to one year ago, a rate that’s also the highest in the state.

Rates in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport are slightly cheaper. Median price for a one-bedroom elsewhere is $782 in Shreveport, $866 in Bossier City, $869 in Baton Rouge and $989 in New Orleans, the report indicated.

For two-bedrooms, median rates are $932 in Shreveport, $1,043 in Baton Rouge, $1,064 in Bossier City and $1,156 in New Orleans.

Although month-over-month growth has slowed slightly from its July peak in markets across the country, the report indicated, rents are still growing much faster than the pre-pandemic trend. The national median rent is up 16.4% since January, data shows, four times the average increase during that same period between 2017 and 2019.

Few cities in the U.S. have rents cheaper now than pre-pandemic rates, the report indicated. Coversly, 22 cities among the 100 largest have rents that have increased by more than 25 percent since the start of the pandemic.