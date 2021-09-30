ACA.campion.05.adv

The Campion apartment complex is pictured Friday, December 27, 2019, in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Renters in Lafayette are paying the highest monthly rents in Louisiana, according to one company’s report.

The median rate for a one-bedroom apartment in Lafayette is being rented for $1,050 a month with a two-bedroom unit going for $1,275 a month, the highest among the state’s five metro markets surveyed by apartmentlist.com in its September report.

Rates have increased 13.8% compared to one year ago, a rate that’s also the highest in the state.

Rates in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport are slightly cheaper. Median price for a one-bedroom elsewhere is $782 in Shreveport, $866 in Bossier City, $869 in Baton Rouge and $989 in New Orleans, the report indicated.

For two-bedrooms, median rates are $932 in Shreveport, $1,043 in Baton Rouge, $1,064 in Bossier City and $1,156 in New Orleans.

Although month-over-month growth has slowed slightly from its July peak in markets across the country, the report indicated, rents are still growing much faster than the pre-pandemic trend. The national median rent is up 16.4% since January, data shows, four times the average increase during that same period between 2017 and 2019.

Few cities in the U.S. have rents cheaper now than pre-pandemic rates, the report indicated. Coversly, 22 cities among the 100 largest have rents that have increased by more than 25 percent since the start of the pandemic.

Email Adam Daigle at adaigle@theadvocate.com.

View comments