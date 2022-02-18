ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Interior alterations

OTHER: 3939 W. Congress St., owner, Chevron Lafayette; description, none listed; applicant, Jay Chase; contractor, Castle Row Construction; $60,000.

RETAIL: 2017 NW Evangeline Thruway, owner, Rubin Kremling; description, Hibbett Sports store; applicant, Maryjo Geczy; contractor, Ronald David McArthur Jr.; $155,280.

OFFICE: 1720 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite A-10, description, commercial remodel; applicant and contractor, Steven Thibodeaux; $20,000.

OFFICE: 211 N. Luke St., description, construction of metal building; applicant, Matt Andrus; contractor, Best Buy Industries, $49,000.

GYM: 114 Henderson Road, description, interior remodel; applicant, Jason Papillion; contractor, Gleason Ledet Construction; $18,500.

Commercial demolition

None filed

New commercial

None filed

New residential

109 Timber Hollow Lane: Hamilton Homes of Broussard, $350,000.

402 Rutherford Court: Tommy Pullig LLC, $648,540.

705 Gunter Grass Court: Bolgiano Custom Homes, $800,000.

215 Deer Park Trail: Bates Estates LLC, $324,000.

305 Ember Grove Crossing: Coastal Customer Builders, $575,000.

109 Pondside Drive: homeowner, $351,090.

200 Sojourner Drive: Manuel Builders, $225,000.

106 Southern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $243,000.

108 Southern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $225,000.

100 Waterfowl Road: Coastal Custom Builders, $400,860.

323 Adry Lane, Youngsville: Manuel Builders, $197,010.

506 Sandy Bay Drive, Broussard: Heath Homes, $243,316.

711 S. Morgan Ave., Broussard: Lisa and Trevor Ducote, $461,609.

102 Rue De Nimes, Broussard: Ragin Cajun Construction, $695,000.

115 Reservoir Road, Broussard: Donald Holland, $457,000.