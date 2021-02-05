The Essanee Theater in New Iberia will receive $55,000 in the second round of grant funding through the Louisiana Main Street program.
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Louisiana Main Street announced funding through the Paul Bruhn Revitalization Grant with the National Park Service awarding the Louisiana Main Street $662,000 to help fund the rehabilitation and revitalization of historic commercial buildings location on official Main Street communities across the state.
Funding will go toward fabrication and installation of a reconstructed marquee to match the original 1937 art deco marquee, state officials said.
Other historic buildings in Louisiana, including the Egan Hotel in Crowley and the old post office in Franklin, received $55,000.
Property owners can receive grants of $55,000 and are only required to provide a $5,000 cash match. Applicants must be property owners or tenants of commercially zoned properties located within a designated Louisiana Main Street district with a population less than 50,000, and the building must also be listed on the National Register of Historic Places or determined eligible for listing in the Register by the State Historic Preservation Office and the NPS.