Angie Eckman was recently named president of the Youngsville Chamber of Commerce. She is owner and president of ADWORX, a marketing and advertising firm.
I was born in Erath and grew up in New Iberia, and my family moved to Youngsville in 1994. My parents were my biggest influence on my life. My father was a vice president at IberiaBank for 20 years, and my mom stayed home to raise her children and take care of our family. I am the oldest of three children. My father always talked to me about the importance of motivation and inspiring others. He taught me that honesty and integrity are the foundation of a person’s character. My mother has an outgoing personality and always took the time to support and encourage us to be the best we could be. My mother also spent 20 years working for the state in different areas, including foster care and adoptions. The foundation I was given as a child is what made me who I am today.
My enjoyment working with the chamber began when I completed my college internship with the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce in 1995. I saw an opportunity for business owners and managers to connect through a business-friendly platform and they were able to meet many like-minded individuals who all had the same dream of building a successful business, while volunteering and serving the community. There’s something very rewarding for me about serving the community in this capacity.
In 1999, I moved to Atlanta with several friends. Our goal was to learn as much as we could in our careers while experiencing all the excitement of living in a large city. In 2001, I married my best friend, Jason, and in October 2002, we moved back to Youngsville and I began working at the UL Lafayette Alumni Association. In 2005, I began getting requests from former employers in the corporate world to create and execute some of the local marketing initiatives I had implemented for their stores. I saw this as an opportunity to fill that need by providing many of the marketing strategies I had created. As a result, ADWORX was born.
In 2011, I had an opportunity to work as the marketing director for Southern Restaurant Group, which then consisted of eight restaurants in Florida. It really allowed me to utilize everything I had learned, while having the freedom to bring ideas to these markets that included tourists, snow birds, spring breakers and locals. Each restaurant had its own concept, and I was able expand their branding online. I learned how to appeal to different audiences while identifying what tourists were looking for. After some time, I presented the option of utilizing ADWORX to SRG, and they agreed to work with me. I built a website, created my social media platforms, printed my business cards and brochures and joined the Youngsville chamber.
I was fascinated with the business community in Youngsville and saw so many opportunities where I could apply all of the skills I had learned. I was asked to serve as a board member in 2013 and I have actively remained a part of this growing organization. I worked with the board of directors to create Vision 2020, and we began identifying all the needs we had as a chamber and our intentions as volunteers to take our chamber to a higher level while actively working with and growing alongside the city of Youngsville.
We wanted to employ a full-time executive director to represent the face of the chamber and oversee day-to-day operations. We wanted consistent communication with our members and saw a need to create and build our online presence. We discussed the idea of having our own leadership program, Leadership Youngsville, as a way to create and foster an environment for leaders to flourish. We wanted to offer more ways for members to get involved. After we identified these goals, we got to work. We built a new full custom website with the ability to join online and purchase tickets to our events. We created a social media presence to communicate with members and the community and began communicating consistently through email blasts. We coordinated successful annual events as well as local ribbon- cuttings, groundbreakings and grand openings. All of these efforts resulted in an increased membership consisting of a highly engaged organization.
Our city and chamber have worked together to create a business-friendly environment. In new construction, we have over 1,400 home sites in various stages of development. We had a record year in retail sales. From 2018-2019, our commercial permitting is up by 35%. We have over 500,000 visitors coming to our Youngsville Sports Complex. Our goals have remained consistent in promoting and reminding our residents to shop local, eat local and enjoy our local events. People are attracted to the city of Youngsville because of low crime, sports and recreation, great schools and great shopping and eateries — all of which lead to a great quality of life.