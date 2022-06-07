The first property in the development near River Ranch that will be anchored by The Chimes has been sold.
Go-TJ Properties, a Baton Rouge-based group headed by Donnie Jarreau with Jarreau Real Estate and Gregory Tramontin, bought the 10,000-square-foot retail space at the corner of the development of what is expected to be known as Camellia Oaks, land records show.
The property sold for $1.67 million.
The building will house two businesses — Regymen Fitness, a specialized fitness center with over a dozen locations across the country; and The Covery, a wellness spa and health care clinic, Jarreau said.
It’s the first movement in the 51,200-square-foot development, which was first reported in early 2020 after The Chimes owner Tyler Hood bought the property at the corner of Kaliste Saloom Road and Camellia Boulevard in October 2018 at an undisclosed price.
It will feature a Lafayette location of The Chimes, the longtime popular restaurant in Baton Rouge that also has a Covington location.
According to the online listing, the development will also include a 11,000-square-foot space for The Chimes at the corner of Kaliste Saloom Road and Camellia Boulevard, 12,000 square feet of office space and 18,200 square feet of interior retail.