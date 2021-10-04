Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Amy S. Thibodeaux will be among those honored during the United Way of Acadiana’s Women Who Mean Business awards.
Thibodeaux is among 10 women who will be recognized during a ceremony presented by Home Bank at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road.
Thibodeaux has been with the chamber since 2011 and has since become proficient in community and economic development. She is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and is completing requirements to become a certified Louisiana economic developer.
During her time with the chamber she has led several initiatives, including founding the concert series Greetings from Levy Park, aiding the merger of the Crowley chamber and One Acadia into the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce and winning the Louisiana Chamber of the Year in 2014 and 2018.
Thibodeaux has emerged as a well-respected leader in the business community across Louisiana. She has served on state association boards, including the Louisiana Industrial Development Executives Association, chair of the Louisiana Associatoin of Chamber Executives and an inaugural member of the Louisiana Association of Business & Industry’s Emerging Leaders Council.
She and her husband, Brandon, have three children.