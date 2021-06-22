LUS Fiber will offer fiber broadband to the Bottle Arts Lofts project in Lafayette, company officials announced.
The Lafayette utility is expanding into apartments as part of its effort to expand into rural portions of Lafayette, St. Martin and Iberia parishes to offer high-speed internet to underserved areas.
The Bottle Arts Lofts development will feature 105 affordable housing units geared toward artists when HRI Properties completes the $16 million project later this year. Construction is underway on the four-story building at the corner of Cameron Street and University Avenue.
“We are extremely pleased to be able to offer LUS Fiber, Lafayette’s community-owned fiber system, to the residents of Bottle Art Lofts,” said Josh Collen, president of HRI Communities. “By providing the very best in broadband communication, we are enhancing the ability of our future residents to use technology to create and promote their artistic endeavors.”