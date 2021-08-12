Lafayette Parish was the only parish in the Acadiana region that grew in population in the last decade and one of three that grew over the last 20 years, census data shows.
Data released Thursday indicated Lafayette Parish had a 9% increase in population, going from 221,578 in 2010 to 241,753 in 2020. The parish grew by 26.9% since 2000, the sixth-highest growth rate among the state’s 64 parishes in that span.
Lafayette is now the most populous parish outside of the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas and the fifth-most populous parish in the state behind East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Orleans and St. Tammany. It surpassing Caddo Parish, which had a 5% drop.
This is a developing story.