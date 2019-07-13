Jim Keaty is owner of Keaty Real Estate, which he founded in 2004.
I grew up in Lafayette in the back of Mouton Gardens off Pinhook Road. My dad, William Keaty, is originally from Baton Rouge and is a pediatric dentist in Lafayette. He met my mom, Phyllis Montgomery, at USL. She was born and raised in Lafayette, and she is a judge on the Louisiana Court of Appeal. I have an older sister, Shawn, and older brother, Will, who is a lawyer and partner at Keaty and Tilly Law firm. My mom and dad are my role models.
Since I was 8, I always dreamed about living in Colorado. So after my first year of college at LSU, I decided to pack up my car and drive up to Boulder with no job, no place to stay and no real plan. Because I had pledged Kappa Sigma at LSU, I found out there was a Kappa Sigma chapter in Boulder, and they put me up at the house for $100 per month that summer. My brother had just graduated from Boston College, and my sister had also recently graduated. So I called them up and told them they should come out to Colorado the summer of 1997. That summer all three of us lived in the fraternity house in a 12-by-12 room and shared a bank account and one car. I eventually got a job working as a mover with Allied moving company and was able to get into University of Colorado for summer school. I eventually was able to become a full-time student at CU, where I studied economics and business.
We were unable to afford to rent a house on our own, so with the help of my dad, the three of us purchased a five-bedroom house and rented two of the bedrooms out to help pay for our housing. I managed that house and rental for 10 years, and owning and managing that house is what got me interested in real estate as a career. After graduating from CU, I worked as a broker associate in Boulder with Coldwell Banker for two years before coming back home and starting Keaty Real Estate.
Getting into the real estate business when I was only 22 years old was not as glamorous as I thought it would be. I learned very quickly that if I was going to be successful, I was going to have to work harder and learn the market better than any other agents out there. When I moved back to Lafayette in 2004, I opened Keaty Real Estate and reached out to Ken Veron, a friend who was selling real estate in Lafayette, to help me get started. I started in the house that I am currently living in. I held open houses sometimes every day of the week and would door knock neighborhoods until I found a homeowner who was interested in selling. After the first two years, I met and hired my first agent, Jamie Knight, who is still with me today. Being young was a disadvantage, but it was also an advantage because we could work longer and harder than most agents because we did not have families at the time. Now we have a building, 50 agents and 10 full-time employees on our team.
There are many variables that can affect the demand and home sales in the outlying parishes. Schools, traffic, drainage and quality of life can all play a part in the increase of sales in the outlying parishes, but price is also a major factor. The average price in Lafayette Parish is approximately $224,000, and the outlying parishes is approximately $140,000. That is over $80,000 difference. So as the average price rises in Lafayette, so does the demand for homes in the outlying parishes because the average price is lower and there is more demand in the lower price range.
The new construction sector continues to struggle. The MLS reported a 21% decrease in new construction home sales this June versus June 2018. However only a 5.6% decrease year over year. What is very interesting is that the average price for new homes increased 2.6% year over year. So this is telling us that although the demand for new construction is falling, so is the supply, and that would explain why we would see an increase in the average price. The supply is falling faster than the demand, and that is keeping the prices stable.
2018 was a record year for a number of home sales and dollar volume sold in Acadiana. Here is my theory: When oil prices plunged at the end of 2014, many people in the oil industry lost their jobs. However, people in other industries who were not directly affected by the oil industry lost confidence in Lafayette's economy and the real estate market. We had many homebuyers and sellers that were very close to selling and buying a new house who decided to hold off because they did not know what the Lafayette economy was going to do. My wife and I were one of those people. Some thought and believed we were heading for another 1985-86 “last one out turn off the lights” situation and were not expecting Lafayette to be so resilient. So when we started to see the light at the end of 2017 and beginning of 2018, we saw many homeowners that would have sold their house two years ago put their house on the market and purchase another house. This lead to more supply and more demand than we saw in the previous three years.
This is why we had such a great 2018 and why I expect to finish 2019 very close to where we finished 2018. I believe there is still more pent-up demand. As long as the oil industry does not take a turn for the worst, I believe that demand will continue to release over the next few years.