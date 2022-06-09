A company that rebuilt the Clearview City Center in Metairie has begun construction on a 7,500-square-foot retail development in New Iberia that will house a Crust Pizza.
The Richards family announced it would built the center adjacent to The Shops of New Iberia, 900 E. Admiral Doyle Drive and anticipates its completed by November with Crust Pizza buildout done by early next year.
“We are excited to start construction on this new retail center in New Iberia as part of our continued focus on investing in communities and properties throughout Louisiana that are primed for growth,” said Thomas Richards, managing member of the Richards’ family development firm.
Crust Pizza, which opened a Lafayette location last fall in the space that recently housed Chopsticks Fresh Asian Cuisine at 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway Suite 101, is a fast-growing chain that specializes in Chicago-style thin crust pizza along with pastas, sandwiches, soups, salads and desserts.