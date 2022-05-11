A commission appointed by the Lafayette Parish Council approved its draft report Wednesday which, as expected, does not at this time endorse abolishing Lafayette Consolidated Government.
The City-Parish Alignment Commission also does not at this time support functional consolidation as an option nor does it support splitting the mayor-president's position into two or electing a city of Lafayette police chief.
"I don't love it and I don't hate it," commission member Wil Thiele, a Lafayette resident and advocate for the city's autonomy, said Wednesday of the report.
The Parish Council appointed the City-Parish Alignment Commission in July after the City Council appointed the Protect the City Committee to look at whether consolidation of city and parish governments is in the best interest of city taxpayers.
In 2021, the Protect the City Committee recommended the City Council ask voters to consider dissolving LCG, which was created in 1996 after voters approved a 1992 charter amendment combining some services of the city and parish governments, combining the mayor of Lafayette and parish president into a single position and creating a nine-person City-Parish Council to replace the Parish Council and City Council.
Voters amended the charter in 2018 to split the City-Parish Council into separate city and parish councils. Some have also pushed to split the mayor-president's position into two again.
On the recommendation of the Protect the City Committee, the City Council voted in March 2021 to appoint a Charter Commission to consider deconsolidation. It would need agreement from the Parish Council to actually appoint the commission.
The Parish Council's City-Parish Alignment Commission, in the report adopted Wednesday, uninimously agrees that deconsolidation is not the answer at this time to improving the current form of government. The commission left open the option in the future of the need to appoint a charter commission to amend the Home Rule Charter to consider changes to LCG.
One concern among city of Lafayette residents and leaders is that, while the population of the city of Lafayette continues to grow, it's growing at a slower rate than the rest of the parish, especially the Youngsville area. When LCG was created, the city's population made up about 60% of the parish's population. Today it's down to about 50%. If the trend continues, more people outside the city of Lafayette will vote to elect the city's mayor than those inside the city.
With consolidation, the city of Lafayette forfeited its mayor and council, replacing the mayor with a mayor-president voted on by everyone in the parish. Five other, smaller muniipalities in the parish retained their separate city councils and mayors.
If the time comes when the city of Lafayette no longer has a majority of the parish's population, a charter commission could be appointed "to explore equitable options allowing LCG to remain consolidated," the CPA Commission's report reads.
The commission suggested an option in that case in which the mayor-president would need a majority of votes from voters inside and outside the city of Lafayette in order to be elected.
The final line of the report states, "This commission unanimously agrees any such decision to amend the Home Rule Charter must be thoroughly vetted and not driven by an impetuous effort absent of full transparency."
Thiele objected to several items in the report and was able to make several changes before it was adopted. He objected to a section that discusses the Parish Council's responsibility to protect City-Parish Consolidated Government tax dollars, noting the city collects taxes and the parish collects taxes but the consolidated government does not collect taxes.
In addition, Thiele said the Parish Council has no authority over city taxes, which is a point of contention with many city residents and one reason the City Council appointed its Protect the City Committee in 2021.
Some on the commission, such as Charles "Buddy" Schilling II, said all five parish councilmen have city residents in their districts so they have a responsibility to protect those dollars as well as parish dollars.
Eventually the commission changed the language to read that the Parish Council is responsible to protect Lafayette City-Parish Consolidated Government tax dollars used to fund the shared services of the city and the parish.
One of the last sections of the report titled "An Expressed Desire" states it "has been clearly vocalized" that some city of Lafayette residents want greater influence over the election of a mayor-president because of an alleged lack of democratic representation. The report states the commission "has failed to obtain any example or instance" where the city lacks representation.
Thiele objected to the next paragraph that states, "The majority of this Commission agrees this position to be of personal and political preference to an approach to government, but does not carry merit in regards to the fair and effective functionality of our present form of consolidated government."
He called it mean spirited and hurtful to those in the minority opinion.
The paragraph was amended to remove "political" preference, but Thiele wanted to add a passage saying the minority on the commission agrees the city of Lafayette not having complete influence over electing a mayor violates the tenets of the democratic process.
Schilling said the report reflects what the majority agrees with.
"Have you ever played on a team?" Schilling asked Thiele. "You keep talking about yourself. I've never even heard of you."
Thiele frequently speaks at City and Parish Council meetings.