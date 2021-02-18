The website at Hargrave’s Plumbing indicates the staff serves customers in the greater Acadiana region.
But this week he got a call from a customer in Houston.
“That was pretty shocking for me,” owner Travis Hargrave said. “I would imagine it’s not the last one I’ll get.”
Plumbers in Acadiana and throughout the region are swamped with calls from customers with leaky pipes or other issues as freezing temperatures continue to blanket the area. The weather has taken its toll on pipes in homes and in businesses already this week, and more sub-freezing temperatures are in the forecast Friday and Saturday.
The Friday forecast called for 27 degree temperatures by sunrise with similar temperatures predicted for Saturday morning.
Already the staff at Ronnie Frisby Plumbing in Lafayette have handle twice the normal call volume this week, said owner Taylor Boudreaux. He has five employees and has gone out for a call to help out.
“Monday we had a full day. The guys were working all day plus overtime,” Boudreaux said. “Tuesday until today it’s been as soon as I hang up with somebody I’m pretty much on the phone with someone else. I tell people all the time we’re going to do the best we can and knock them down as they come in. People want them fixed ASAP, but that’s not necessarily the case when you don’t have 40-50 trucks.”
And once the temps get above freezing, that's when the problems show up.
"When it thaws out, any time the temperature gets above 32, I usually get five calls an hour," Hargrave said. "They just kind of pour in because everybody all of a sudden realize they've got big problems."
At C&J Plumbing in Lafayette, owner Blair Goulas has tried to post videos on how people can identify problems and what to do. It could help his office, which has also been inundated with calls from people with issues that need to be resolved.
The challenge, he noted, is trying to prioritize.
“You have a limit, so I try to get to the most severe cases first,” Goulas said. “A mother with three kids, she’s pregnant and about to be induced and about two weeks overdue. That’s one of those jobs that takes priority over the others. It’s really to get people really in a bind taken care of. How do you prioritize hundreds of emergencies? That’s the struggle.”
It’s been lots of calls to homes on a crawl space with broken pipes and even newer homes with breaks in the slab or inside the walls, Boudreaux said. Many business are reporting issues with the backflow prevention valve, a sign that there’s a frozen pipe somewhere along the line.
“I’m leaving a job where we did (break a slab in a home),” Boudreaux said. “We’ve done our fair share of gas lines as well. Those have been breaking. A lot of the pipes in the southern area are mainly galvanized, which obviously rust. You can only prevent it to a certain extent. When it gets so cold, there’s only so much you can do.”
People can still keep the water dripping in their faucets and keep the cabinets open to minimize the risk, experts say. Homes off the ground should have a skirting to keep the cold air out, and the space then draws heat from the floor inside the home.
Even the outdoor faucets can be problematic, Goulas said. You can buy coverings for those or simply use a piece of swimming noodle to cover as a layer of insulation.
“For people that have lasted this long and nothing has happened, evidently they’re doing something right,” Goulas said. “They’re on the right track. They should be safe for the next couple of nights. For the ones have had problems thus far, whatever they did, they might add some more protection. If they busted, they’ll be at risk to bust again.”