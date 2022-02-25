A move to create educational savings accounts for students could be a controversial topic during the upcoming legislative session, the head of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry said.
A bill, HB 33, filed by Rep. Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice, would create a system that allows for state money to be placed into a savings account that would be specifically designated for qualified students. It’s part of a movement across the country, LABI head Stephen Waguespack said Thursday, and could be the much-debated topic when the regular session begins March 14.
“It’s going to be controversial. It’ll blow the doors off the building,” said Waguespack, speaking during a One Acadiana luncheon at the Petroleum Club. “That’s OK. We’re ready to have that debate. I think over the next couple of years, this is going to be a topic of becomes more prevalent in the Capitol, not just here, but in the states all across the country.”
A system would help families with students who are either attending chronically failing schools or are special needs or families below the poverty line, he said. DeVillier’s bill calls for the Department of Education to administer the program and direct funds to each student’s account that would be “equal to the state’s per-pupil allocation to the resident school system” allow for it to be either transferred electronically, via debit card or other methods.
The system would be a way to improve education in Louisiana simply by competition, he said.
“Competition is good for the consumer and it raises the level of expectation performance for those that provide that service,” he said. “It’s time for the education community to feel that same market pressure. Maybe it’ll pass. Maybe it won’t. But at some point parents in this state are going to demand this. It’s time to have this type of conversation.”