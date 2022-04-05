Fewer homes were flipped in the 2021 in the Lafayette metro and at a lower gross return on investment, data shows.
The typical gross return on investment for a flipped home in the Lafayette metro for the quarter was 34.4%, down from the 80% return on homes in 2020, according to data from ATTOM, a national property database. A typical home flipped in 2021 had an average return on investment of $48,462 after being at $80,000 in 2020.
There were 335 homes reported as being flipped, just 1% below than 2020’s total but more than 10% higher than totals from five and 10 years ago, data shows. Last year’s total homes flipped represented 5.8% of the all home sold.
The median purchase price flipped paid for a home was $141,038 in 2021, data shows. Home prices have surged in recent months in the Lafayette area and other markets around the country last year with homes selling on average for $261,789 last year, eclipsing the 2020 average of $241,739 that had been the highest on record by over 8%, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
The Lafayette market mirrored national data. Homes flipped in 2021 typically generated a gross profit of $65,000 nationwide, down 3% from the $67,000 reported in 2020, and at a 31% ROI, the lowest margin since 2008. The latest ROI was down from 41.9% in 2020 and 40% in 2019 and also marked the steepest drop since at least 2005.
Flippers got homes on the market quicker in 2021, with the average home done in 180 days compared to 195 days in 2020.
“While gross profits were lower for fix-and-flip investors in 2021, there may have been offsets that protected net profits,” said Rick Sharga, ATTOM’s executive vice president of market intelligence. “Fewer flippers financed their purchases, so their cost of capital was lower. And it took less time to execute a flip, reducing holding costs, and suggesting that less extensive – and less expensive – repairs were needed to bring the properties to market.”