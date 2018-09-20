St. Landry Economic Development will work with Evangeline Downs to create a master plan and develop a 660-acre area near I-49 and U.S. 190 that could lead to a economic boon for the parish.

Although the plan is still in its infancy, the Central St. Landry Economic Development District has agreed with a few caveats to pick up the cost of hiring engineering and architectural firms to do research and draft up a master plan for the project from Boyd Gaming, which owns the land. The master plan will most likely include a large complex, a shopping center, hotel and nature trail through wetlands that cannot be developed.

"This spot is the 'Gateway to Acadiana.'" St. Landry Economic Development executive director Bill Rodier said. "This crossroads is truly where the Cajun/Creole culture truly starts. It's not that little sign on Evangeline Thruway. This is where it really starts. We want people to be able to come here and spend two days or three days here because it complements the culture."

According to Buddy Helton, chairman of the Central St. Landry Economic Development District, the group is talking with Populous Architectural Design for the creation of the master plan. Populous has designed equine centers and destination experiences around the world, most notably the Atlanta Braves' and New York Yankees' stadiums and the 2012 Olympic Equine Center.

"The master plan would be the data-driven research for what would be the best use for this property," Helton said. "Be it an equine/mutli-use facility or some kind of sports-themed facility, (it) still needs to be looked into."

This project has been in the works for a while and the possible economic effects aren't known at the moment. However, both Helton and Rodier said the gateway would be a major economic windfall for the parish.

Helton said they are only a few weeks from "pulling the trigger" and signing a contract with Populous to take the first steps toward building the project.