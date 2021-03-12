A Georgia development company planning a 120-unit apartment complex next to J. Wallace James Elementary school has bought the property and will soon begin construction.
IDP Properties bought the property along Reading Avenue this week from Dale and Alan Castille for the development, to be called the West Park Apartments, after it got approval from Lafayette Consolidated Government in May for a zoning change to allow for high-density residential development.
The development will feature 24 one-bedroom units, 60 two-bedroom units and 36 three-bedroom units along with other amenities in one-, two- and three-story buildings. Units will range from 750 to 1,300 square feet.
Construction could begin soon and is expected to last 14 months.
IDP received $9.6 million in Piggyback Resilient Mixed-Income funding from the Louisiana Housing Corporation in June, part of $106 million awarded to similar projects around the state to address housing needs for low- to moderate-income renters affected by the 2016 floods.