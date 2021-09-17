The University of Louisiana at Lafayette landed a $6 million grant from the National Science Foundation to lead a carbon capture and utilization project, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced.
The project aims to improve infrastructure by establishing a Tri-State Institute of Manufacturing to advance carbon capture, utilization and storage technology. UL will collaborate with West Virginia University’s National Energy Technology Lab, the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University to develop processes to advance carbon capture and utilization.
The proposed research will employ the development of cutting-edge technologies that will capture CO2 while producing electricity, utilize CO2 in storing energy and convert it to high-value chemicals. It will also focus on the development of scalable technologies.
“Louisiana is a leader in energy and innovation, and UL’s cutting edge research is leading the way,” Cassidy said. “This is an investment in the future of energy that reaffirms Louisiana’s place out front.”
Earlier this year the university was awarded $1 million from the U.S. Dept. of Energy to advance clean hydrogen technologies through the development high-performance metal-supported solid oxide electrolysis cells and innovative diagnostic methodologies to achieve net-zero or negative emissions.