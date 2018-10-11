The University of Louisiana at Lafayette named Gary Wagner with as the B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration’s Acadiana Business Economist/BORSF Eminent Scholar Endowed Chair in Economics.
Wagner, an economic researcher and adviser with interests in regional economics and state and local public finance issues, will monitor the regional economic environment, conduct research and analysis and share those results with the business community.
Wagner has authored or coauthored more than 40 professional articles and reports on state and local policy issues and has delivered more than 200 public and non-academic presentations. He is a respondent in the Survey of Professional Forecasters, the oldest quarterly survey of national economic forecasters in the United States.
“One of my first objectives is to develop a detailed economic forecasting model for the Lafayette metro area,” he said. “Not only will this provide businesses and elected officials with relevant and timely information to help guide their strategies, it will also enhance our understanding of the interrelationships between our region’s diverse economic sectors and how changes in various national, state, and local policies might affect us.”
Wagner earned a Ph.D. and master’s degree in economics from West Virginia University and his bachelor’s degree in economics and political Science from Youngstown State University.